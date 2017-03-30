Dodoma — An array of questions and comments about the controversy in releasing grants to Civic United Front (CUF) rose yesterday as members of the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee analysed the budget estimates of the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination, Parliamentary Affairs, Youth, Labour and Disabled).

Members of the committee, especially those from the Opposition CUF directed their comments to the Registrar of Political Parties' office, which is under the ministry, claiming that he contributed in dividing the outfit as well as threatening the Union of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Despite guidance from committee chairman Joseph Mhagama to focus on the core business of discussing the estimates, the members continued commenting on grants to CUF saying it was public money which they had to supervise.

Mr Ally Saleh (Malindi-CUF) was the first to contribute and one of the issues he raised was the legality of political party registrar to disburse Sh369 million to the embattled chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, a situation which he claimed deepened the conflict within the party.

Mr Omary Baduel (Bahi-CCM) also asked what the National Electoral Commission was doing to protect the Union following the division within CUF which was likely to divide members basing on their location - Mainland or Zanzibar.

"If the office of the Political Parties Registrar it presenting anything here, I would have walked out protesting its bad job. What it is doing can even lead to a civil war," remarked Dr Riziki Shahali (Special Seats-CUF).

Mr Juma Kombo Hamad (Wingwi-CUF) said the registrar had written a letter to the party's secretary general notifying him that it stopped releasing the grants but it was surprising that the money was disbursed to the chairman's unauthorised bank account without notifying the accounting officer (CUF secretary general).

"We want to clearly hear from you where you get the power to direct political parties and even issue stands on matters of the party. Otherwise, we will deal with you," said Mr Hamad.

The remarks prompted the Political Party Registrar, Judge Francis Mutungi, to ask the chairman for a chance to respond but he was not allowed.

MPs said the procedures of the committee did not allow him to intervene until the government representative, minister in that context, responded and allowed other officials under him to do so.

Other officials responded to the issues raised by MPs but when it was time for Judge Mutungi, journalists were told to get out of the conference hall until further notice.

However, after the session, Judge Mutungi told reporters that he just wanted to remind lawmakers that there was a case going on in court about the CUF matter.

At times, Minister Jenista Mhagama and chairman Mhagama cited the Parliamentary Standing Orders that required the committee to discuss budget issues rather than the CUF crisis which they said needed another avenue.

But the MPs insisted that grants were part of the budget that they had the responsibility of overseeing.

Ms Mhagama presented her ministry's current estimates, which she said were disbursed by 58 per cent in the recurrent expenditure and 44 per cent in the development expenditure by February this year.

She also said that the government was working on the modalities to unite some pension funds as it worked on the proposals of the committee which suggested that the funds are too many for now.