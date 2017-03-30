30 March 2017

Tanzania: Govt Pays Sh2.864bn Teachers' Arrears

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The government has disbursed Sh2.864 billion to pay outstanding teachers' arrears in 45 municipal and district councils in the country.

This is the second phase that the government is disbursing funds to settle teachers' outstanding arrears. Earlier this year, the government disbursed funds to settle teachers' arrears in 118 district and municipal councils.

The permanent secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration's and Local Government), Mr Bernard Makali, indicates that the money has already been deposited in the district and municipal council accounts.

The PS directed district administrative secretaries to make sure the money was paid to teachers, whose names had already been verified.

"The payment of teachers' arrears will start as soon as possible. The list of teachers, who are supposed to be paid will be forwarded through email," reads part of the letter.

The PS directed district and municipal councils to make sure that all teachers received their payments by April 5.

Earlier this week, Mr Makali noted that the government would soon open its employment windows to absorb fresh teachers in order to overcome the current shortage in public primary and secondary schools.

He said there was a shortage of 22,600 science teachers in public secondary schools in the country. The shortage in primary schools stands at 45,000 teachers.

"After finalising verification of academic credentials among public servants the government intends to employ more qualified teachers to enable the provision of quality education throughout the country," said Mr Malaki. He urged 91 teachers, who graduated in Ordinary Diploma in Primary Education to play their crucial in speeding up development in the country.

"You must also stand firm as patriotic ambassadors to fight against drug abuse among youth in your respective schools," he challenged the graduates.

