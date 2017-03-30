South Africa: Scottburgh Police Officers Shot and Hijacked

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack of police officers at Umzinto. "We will thoroughly investigate this case and make sure that we apprehend the criminals and take them to court for prosecution. We appeal to anyone who have information about the suspects or who witnessed the incident to contact the local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.

On 28 March 2017 at about 20:00, two off-duty police officers were seated in a vehicle at Shayamoya area, Umzinto when they were allegedly accosted by five unknown armed males. A 47-year-old police officer was fatally shot and the other member was forced into the boot of the vehicle. The suspects drove off with the police official when she was forced to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash at an ATM at Amanzimtoti. She was later abandoned at Umgababa Ultra City and suspects threatened to kill her family if she looked at their faces. They sped off in her vehicle. A case of murder, armed robbery, car hijacking and kidnapping was opened at Umzinto police station for investigation.