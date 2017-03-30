Ethiopia: Waste-Water Management Needs Proper Attention

Recently, 2017 World Water Day was marked dedicating to water and waste-water that provides an important opportunity to consolidate and build upon the previous water days to highlight the symbiosis between and waste-water in the quest for sustainable development.

Speaking at the day celebration ceremony held March 21, Dessie Town Potable Water Service Office Manager Muktar Ahemed said that although Dessie has been known for its potable water supply, frequent power interruption has been a challenge to dwellers. As the town is situated in mountainous areas, the office could not supply water regularly without electric power. Electric power supply has become a question of survival, he added.

Amhara State President Gedu Andargachew said that Dessie has been known by its potable water supply. As the town is surrounded by mountains, to ensure its sustainable water supply, dwellers should give due emphasis on keeping mountains ecosystem. "We have to cover mountains with forests and protect the water from pollution. We have to raise citizens' awareness about water management."

The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity (MoWIE) State Minister Kebede Gerba said that the Ministry is aggressively working hard to achieve nation's GTP II potable water coverage plan.

He further said that for the last one and a half years, the Ministry built 23,193 new rural and 43 urban potable water institutions. Hence, it has enabled 6.2 million citizens to benefit from the potable water. Currently, nation's potable water coverage has reached 61 per cent. It works hard to reach the coverage 67 per cent by the end of this fiscal year.

"Waste-water should be treated before it affects our environment and human health. If it is mixed with water bodies, it will be contaminated with other aquatic bodies. Then when, waste water is used for human social and economic consumption it will cause for various human health and related risks," the State Minister added.

Therefore, waste-water discharges from households, industrial, agricultural and other sources should be treated before they contaminate the environment. Thus, the community should raise awareness about waste water management and keeping the water sources clean.

Shewanseh Demeke, Eyasu Guta and Abera Negash in their article entitled: "The Driving Strategy for Waste Water Management in Ethiopia: Enabling Environment Challenges and Opportunity," said that the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council have adopted resolutions that affirm that the human rights to water and sanitation is legally binding. The right to water and sanitation is derived from existing human rights treaties and obligations and its implicit in the right to an adequate standards of living. It is the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health and the right to life.

Ethiopia is determined working to reach a high income industrial economy by 2050. In order to meet this target, the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II) calls for the country to sustain an average real GDP growth rate of 11 per cent per annum. However, despite the federal government unceasing efforts, recent studies indicate that the 14.8 per cent of the population have access to flush toilet, ventilated improved pit latrine.

The recent WHO and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) for Water Supply and Sanitation estimated that by 2015 access to improved drinking water increased to 57 per cent. And access to improved sanitation has increased by to 28 per cent. On the basis of this estimation JMP considers that Ethiopia has met the MDG target for drinking water but has not met the MDG target for sanitation, they said.

According to ONE WASH National Programme (OWNP)/ MoWIE 2016 report access to improved drinking water has increased to 61 per cent and the projected access to improved sanitation has increased to 29 per cent.

The driving factors such as rapid growth of the population, urbanization and economic activities have brought enormous production of waste-water which promotes hazardous threats to health of human and animals by degradation of the environment and steady deterioration of the scarce and limited fresh water resources.

Ethiopia's waste-water management challenges come not only about infrastructure limitations but also due to the overlapping roles of responsibilities of implementers, lack of clear legal frameworks, high investment cost, lack of awareness and skilled manpower on modern waste-water management.

However, for a better waste-water management services, it also requires the building of institutional structure and capacity to deliver better waste-water management services.

Ethiopia needs convenient and affordable waste-water management services in all areas to safeguard the human health and the water resources while building resilience in the face of climate change.

World Water Day was marked for the 24th times nationally and 25th times globally since 1993 when the United Nations General Assembly declared 22 March as the day for water. A cornerstone was laid to build Dessie Tossa Water Bottling Factory at the cost of about 42 million Birr. It will be constructed and completed within a year.