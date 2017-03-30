Ethiopia: High Time to Take Swift Action On Traffic Accident

opinion

I had been living in Canada for over twenty years and I had never seen or heard anyone killed because of traffic accident during my stay there. The traffic accident issue is almost non-existent there. One may agree the case being so because of variety of reasons, most importantly the situation there [in terms of infrastructure or else] is contributing to minimize or resolve the issue in question.

Among other things, the main reason for the low or even the non-existence of car accident in Canada is the high level awareness and consciousness of the public at large vis-à-vis traffic and pedestrian discipline and knowledge of road and highway regulations, the incredibly serious traffic, road and pedestrian law, the very rigorous, scrupulous and through driving testing and licensing mechanism and the harsh punishment in case of wrong doing especially when caught driving under the influence. All those conditions contribute to safe driving and almost to the non-existence of traffic accident in Canada.

Here, things seem to be the opposite. It should be underlined here that the intention is not to compare the situation of traffic accident in Canada with that of Ethiopia. Rather, it is to learn from the good experiences. Here at home, people seem to be unaware of the responsibilities underpinning road and traffic conditions. The level of awareness of the public at large is very low or even non-existent, least to say.

Most drivers do not seem to understand the notion of speed limit; consequently, they drive exceeding the speed limit. Some also drive under the influence. Others have no respect for pedestrians or pedestrian right of way. One wonders if they even understand the reasons why there are signals and signs everywhere to help pedestrians walk or cross and drivers drive safely. Mort often than not, many drivers and even pedestrians consider these signals and signs as road decorations, simply to make roads look good.

Some drivers acquire their driving licenses very easily without having to go through the rigorous and serious road and traffic tests and that makes drivers inefficient which in turn results in accidents. Some drivers do not posses enough driving skills and experiences but often found handling public transports and higher level driving licenses with no qualification and this leads to the destruction of both human life as well as material resources.

The problem is not solely of drivers but also of pedestrians. They think that the road belongs to them and only them. They are very slow when crossing roads and that is true especially and paradoxically with the young ones. They seem to be not aware of the drivers' right of way; they often indulge in argument with drivers and often than not pass insults even when drivers have the right of way. They walk in groups holding each other and filling the streets as if they are waking to their homes giving no consideration to drivers. All these complexities are aggravating the traffic accident here at home and it is going from bad to worst. Therefore, it is high time to do something about it to at least minimize this disastrous cataclysm.

Currently, there has been public discussion regarding the issue and it has been going on for many years without positive results or solutions. Road and traffic safety is a collective and collaborative effort of the government and the public. Therefore, among others, strictly adhering to traffic rules and regulations, incorporating education and awareness on road and traffic safety within the curricula of all educational institutions, promoting responsible driving and right attitude of the public at large towards road and traffic rules, applying strict driving licensing and severe penalty on those who violate the rules could contribute to traffic safety and in reducing the disaster of traffic accident. The government and the public at large must take all the possible safety measures to prevent traffic accident. I believe a joint task force with specific strategy as well as action plan is also needed.