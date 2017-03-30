A VAGRANT was Tuesday evening found dead in a senior Media Information and Broadcasting Services ministry official, Collins Mungate's vehicle, his (vagrant) friends said.

According to his friends, Andrew died in Mungate's Toyota Hilux open truck vehicle, registration number ABD-1652 which was parked at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah and Second Street near Munhumutapa Building.

Munhumutapa building houses President Robert Mugabe's government offices as well as the Media Information and Broadcasting Services ministry offices, where Mungate works.

Eye witnesses said Andrew, who used to assist Motorists Park their cars at along Kwame Nkrumah, took a nap in Mungate's car in the afternoon but did not wake up.

"We last saw him in the afternoon in the car and we thought that he was just resting, and as you are aware here everyone is ever busy and it is difficult to monitor each other's operations and whereabouts," said the late Andrew's colleagues.

Mungate said he was surprised to find a corpse in his car.

"I park my car here every morning and leave it; I know this young man (the late Andrew) as a person who looks after people's parked cars here.

"I was surprised to see people mobbing around my car when I was coming from the office," the horror looking Mungate told people at the scene of the incident.

However police national spokesperson Assistant Inspector Charity Charamba, said she was yet receive a report on the incident.

"I am not aware of such an eventuality maybe because it has not yet been brought to my attention. May you please confirm with Harare Central police," she said.

Chief Inspector Tedious Chibanda, ZRP spokesperson for Harare province, could not be reached as his mobile phone was unavailable.