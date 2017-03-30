Namibia: Forrest Wins Alexander Forbes Squash Open

ANDREW Forrest underlined his status as Namibia's top squash player when he beat Sven Grüttemeyer 3-0 in the Alexander Forbes Squash Open last weekend.

In an epic showdown between Namibia's top two ranked players at the Klein Windhoek Squash Club, Forrest retained his number one status without dropping a set, but he was pushed all the way before winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-9.

The match was a long-awaited first encounter between the two players in a tournament, and the spectators certainly got their money's worth.

The tournament was a major success for Namibian squash as the stands were packed with spectators on all three nights and they got to witness a high level of squash from the first round of matches on.

After winning the final, Forrest said: "It was the toughest tournament draw on club level I have experienced in six years."

Amongst the 48 entries were the top sixteen Namibian squash players, while the nine-year-old Curtis Kriel was the youngest entrant.

The finals kicked off with a spectacular D Division final in which Bradley Morkel played his heart out to come back from a 2-0 deficit against Franco Lambert to win the match 3-2 (11-13, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-2).

Newcomer Thilo Himmel made his mark in the C Division final by winning 3-0 against Apie Loubser (11-9, 11-5, 11-6).

Julie Rusch took third place in the C Division, while Pieter Meuwesen beat junior player Curtis Kriel, 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7) in the D Division third place play-off.

In a closely-contested and tough B Division final, Stockley van Horsten defeated Lida-Marie Calitz 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6).

The B Division third place went to Marissa Jordaan who beat Danie Grobler, 3-1 (11-3, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8).

The Klein Windhoek Squash Club thanked their main sponsor Alexander Forbes for their continuous support and for making the tournament possible. Other companies who contributed to the success of the tournament were Windhoek Draught, SPICE, Document Warehouse, InTouch Interactive Marketing, Rent-a-Drum and Jonno's Bistro.