Tanzania: Brother, Sister Perish As Vehicle Runs Down Pupils

PUPILS from the same family, Oliveta Sepe alias Riziki (Standard Four -13) and Aidan Sepe (Standard Three -10), both attending Mtimbwa Primary School at Kasense Ward in Sumbawanga municipality, Rukwa region, died after being knocked down by a speeding passenger vehicle.

Three other people sustained injuries - including a sibling of the dead pupils named Diana Sepe (9); the other two were one Sophia Ismail (43) and a bodaboda rider who was not immediately identified.

Diana and her (now dead) siblings were crossing the road at Mtimbwa Village, as they headed home after school. Acting Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Polycarp Urio confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The acting RPC identified the driver as Omary Athuman (23), a resident of Old Sumbawanga here in municipality, then driving a Toyota Hiace, T 983 DEE. Acting RPC further said that the source of the accident was negligence on part of the driver and, speeding, saying that the driver would soon be arraigned before court pending preliminary investigations.

An eyewitnesses, Ms Betrina Mkimbili who identified herself as the aunt of the deceased, told the 'Daily News' in telephone interview that she was at her shop when she saw the speeding vehicle, Toyota Hiace, whose driver seemed to have lost control of his machine.

She claimed the vehicle was headed to a small town of Matai in Kalambo District, apparently from Sumbawanga Town via Mtimbwa Village.

"I was shocked ... seeing how the driver lost control of his vehicle ... which then rammed a motorcycle (bodaboda) from behind ... then skidded over the minors to death as they were crossing the road ... then it roughly hit the edge of the road before it veered off the road and rolled-over two times," she narrated.

Another eyewitness, Mr Festus Kapufi a resident of Kibolye area of Mtimbwa Village said that Aidan Sepe was hit first, dying on the spot.

"The other victim, Oliveta ... died on the way to Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital in Sumbawanga Town ... the motorcycle rider escaped unharmed ... we could not write down the registration numbers of his bodaboda due to shock," added Mr Kapufi.

Kibolye area chairman, Mr Patrick Chala told this newspaper that all passengers aboard the Toyota Hiace - rolled-over twice - escaped unhurt.