30 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Brother, Sister Perish As Vehicle Runs Down Pupils

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame

PUPILS from the same family, Oliveta Sepe alias Riziki (Standard Four -13) and Aidan Sepe (Standard Three -10), both attending Mtimbwa Primary School at Kasense Ward in Sumbawanga municipality, Rukwa region, died after being knocked down by a speeding passenger vehicle.

Three other people sustained injuries - including a sibling of the dead pupils named Diana Sepe (9); the other two were one Sophia Ismail (43) and a bodaboda rider who was not immediately identified.

Diana and her (now dead) siblings were crossing the road at Mtimbwa Village, as they headed home after school. Acting Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Polycarp Urio confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The acting RPC identified the driver as Omary Athuman (23), a resident of Old Sumbawanga here in municipality, then driving a Toyota Hiace, T 983 DEE. Acting RPC further said that the source of the accident was negligence on part of the driver and, speeding, saying that the driver would soon be arraigned before court pending preliminary investigations.

An eyewitnesses, Ms Betrina Mkimbili who identified herself as the aunt of the deceased, told the 'Daily News' in telephone interview that she was at her shop when she saw the speeding vehicle, Toyota Hiace, whose driver seemed to have lost control of his machine.

She claimed the vehicle was headed to a small town of Matai in Kalambo District, apparently from Sumbawanga Town via Mtimbwa Village.

"I was shocked ... seeing how the driver lost control of his vehicle ... which then rammed a motorcycle (bodaboda) from behind ... then skidded over the minors to death as they were crossing the road ... then it roughly hit the edge of the road before it veered off the road and rolled-over two times," she narrated.

Another eyewitness, Mr Festus Kapufi a resident of Kibolye area of Mtimbwa Village said that Aidan Sepe was hit first, dying on the spot.

"The other victim, Oliveta ... died on the way to Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital in Sumbawanga Town ... the motorcycle rider escaped unharmed ... we could not write down the registration numbers of his bodaboda due to shock," added Mr Kapufi.

Kibolye area chairman, Mr Patrick Chala told this newspaper that all passengers aboard the Toyota Hiace - rolled-over twice - escaped unhurt.

Tanzania

400 Tanzanian Medics Apply for Jobs

Tanzanian doctors who have applied to work in Kenya yesterday broke their silence, explaining their expectations of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.