30 March 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Woman Fined for Scalding Niece and Nephew

By Chimwemwe Mapakata

Blantyre — Neno Second Grade Magistrate Court Monday determined that Ruth Khumulike, 31, pays a K100, 000 fine for burning the hands of her niece and nephew.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Raphael Kaliati, Public Relations officer for Neno Police said in February 2017 the convict burned the hands of her sister's son and daughter aged 7 and 8 respectively as punishment for their tendency of stealing.

"The children were discovered with burns on their hands by their standard two teacher at Ligowe Primary School. When they were asked, they narrated the whole story to their teacher," he said.

Kaliati added that the teacher reported the matter to Coalition of Women Living with HIV and AIDS (COWLHA) who later reported the issue to Ligowe Police Unit and the woman was arrested and taken to court where she admitted to the charge.

In mitigation, the woman told the court to consider her since she is nursing three children including a 9 month old baby.

When passing the sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Daniel Dzowela said he decided not to give her a custodial sentence but to give her a fine to teach other would be offenders.

"I have done so because of her mitigation factor that she is nursing a 9 months old child," he explained.

Ruth Khumulike comes from Chiyembekezo Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka District.

