30 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: East Africa's Investors Shun Govt Securities

By Sebastian Mrindoko

BANK of Tanzania has said participation from East African region in buying government securities is still very low, despite lifting the capital account restriction some three years ago.

Mr Mohammed Kailwa, an official with the BoT said in Zanzibar yesterday in a media workshop that there were only five cases recorded of the regional investors taking part in the government securities since when restrictions were lifted few years ago.

"We are optimistic for more investors to participate in the risk free government securities including treasury bills and bonds because Tanzania offers competitive interest rates compared to the rest of the EA members," he said.

In 2014, foreign restrictions were lifted for the locally listed equities and allow investors from the EAC member states to buy up to 40 per cent of the issued riskfree government securities. The members are Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Individual Tanzanians are encouraged to take part in the risk free government securities that assure them handsome return compared to other investment avenues.

He said an investment in government securities gives wide range of opportunities to the investor like using the paper as collateral in accessing loans from commercial banks.

He said most people fail to access loans for lacking collateral but investment in treasury bills and bonds could give them opportunity to get loans from lenders.

