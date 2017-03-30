Ntcheu — Ntcheu First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced Constable Raphael Banda, 38, to eight years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for attempted robbery.

Banda was in the company of two other accomplices who were not police officers Chipiriro Wonderford and Zachariah Wyson, 24, got the same sentence.

The court heard on March 8,2017 that around 2 am in the morning, members of Ntonda community arrested the convicts at Ntonda Trading Centre in an attempted robbery and wanted to burn them but they were rescued by the police.

Constable Raphael Banda pleaded not guilty to the charge but conviction was secured after the state brought three witnesses

In submission, the state asked the court to hand the convicts a custodial sentence, saying that these people are a threat to the society considering that they have other cases to answer which are similar in nature.

In mitigation Raphael Banda pleaded for leniency since he has a huge responsibility of looking after 15 children.

First Grade Magistrate Crispin Sachuluka concurred with the state, saying Raphael has dented the image of Malawi Police Service and the fact that they all committed the offence in police uniform was a true indication that it was planned and that they cannot go unpunished.

He sentenced the three convicts to eight years IHL to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Constable Raphael Banda has served Malawi Police Service for eight years and was currently stationed at Ntcheu Police Station.

Constable Raphael Banda hails from Mkalawile Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Sitola in Machinga while his accomplices Chipiriro Wanderford is from M'bweza Village in TA Phambala in Ntcheu District while Zachariah Wyson comes from Chimseu Village in TA Kwataine in the same district.