Namibia: Omaruru Residents' Association Boycott Rates, Taxes

THE Omaruru Residents' Association (ORA) on Monday resolved to boycott the payment of rates and taxes to the municipality and for its representative, Thelma van Rhyn, to resign from the council's management committee.

These resolutions were passed during an ORA annual general meeting.

Van Rhyn, who represented ORA and the United Democratic Front coalition on the town council, confirmed to Nampa on Tuesday that she had resigned.

"I will comment after the management committee has deliberated on it," she said.

ORA's acting chairperson Gerda van Rensburg told this agency that the decision to withhold payments is in protest of bad service delivery and a lack of inclusiveness by the town council.

"We have communicated to council at least nine times on important issues since last year and only received two responses, which translated into mere words and no action," Van Rensburg said. She said they have taken their grievances to the office of the governor, and believe he will intervene.

"If nothing happens, we are ready to take legal action to demand service for our money."

Van Rensburg said some of the burning issues include the pollution of the river by sewage from the S I !Gobs Secondary School; hawkers operating with no toilet facilities; and the abuse of municipal equipment.

She added that ORA's efforts to assist the municipality in uplifting the standard of service delivery has been ignored for more than a year.

"We are not happy with the service we get as payers of rates and taxes," Van Rensburg stressed.

Roger Nautoro, a DTA of Namibia councillor, said Van Rhyn's resignation was to protect her integrity and not make her party to many illegal and ill-informed decisions by the committee.

According to Nautoro, there have been many instances where council meeting minutes did not show who voted for or against a decision, and even questions and objections are not noted in minutes, giving the impression that all councillors are in agreement.

Mayor Hendrina Gebhardt and acting chief executive officer Elifas Amunyela had not responded to questions sent to them by yesterday afternoon. Nampa

