Ethiopia: Institute Creates Alliance to Address SAI

The alliance benefits women,youth and farmers.

A National Learning Alliance (NLA) aiming at developing an equitable Sustainable Agricultural Intensification (SAI) was formed Tuesday.

During the launching and outcome mapping workshop from March 27-28,2017, it was indicated that NLA, as part of the Sustainable Agricultural Intensification Research and Learning in Africa(SAIRLA), is expected to enable women, youth and smallholder farmers to participate and benefit from agricultural development.

NLA facilitator for SAIRLA Richard Lamboll told The Ethiopian Herald that there are four projects being under taken in Ethiopia. "Thus, the NLA would try to improve the use of evidence in decision making process, particularly policy makers and investors in order to make agriculture more productive, environmental friendly and also equitable in benefiting women and poorer smallholders."

He said Ethiopia is one of the priority countries where the policy is quite conducive to implement the projects. For instance, the green economy approach creates enabling environment to such agricultural intensification initiatives.

According to him, the biggest gap is that there is no strong private sector participation in the alliance at the moment.

Africa Rising Ethiopia was one of the projects engaged in agricultural intensification and currently working with a plan to benefit over 700,000 farmers directly from new results of researches and technologies, according to Dr Kindu Mekonen, project coordinator. He said the alliance would be a better chance for research and other institutions to introduce, share their findings and learn from each other.

The Ethiopian NLA will be led by the International Livestock Research Institute(ILRI) from 2017-2019 with five key members who work with the four research representatives in designing the alliance platform.