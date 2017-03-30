30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwara Assembly Intervenes As Pest Invades Farms

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — The Kwara State House of Assembly has enjoined the state government to draw the attention of the federal government to the invasion of farms by pests in the state, with a view to collaborating with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in combating the problem.

This is part of the resolutions of the House while considering a motion titled "Invasion of Crop Farms by Pests in Kwara State" sponsored by a member representing Kaiama/Kemanji/ Wajibe Constituency Ahmed Ibn Mohammed.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare who presided over the sitting, said the need became imperative, in view of the huge loss of farm produce due to the invasion.

The Legislature equally urged the state government to assist the affected farmers, through provision of pesticides to forestall reoccurrence in the State.

Mohammed had while raising the motion, narrated the ordeal of the affected farmers since last year, pointing out that most of them took bank loans to embark on the farming and appealed to the house to call on the relevant authority to wade in with a view to finding enduring solutions to the problem.

Other members who spoke on the motion among other things identified the causes and called for appropriate pro-active measures, from the state government to tackle the problem once and for all.

