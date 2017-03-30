Ethiopia: Nation Secures Over U.S$.1.6 Billion From Tourism

Ethiopia earned over 1.6 billion USD from tourism during the last six months.

Discussing its six- month performance report with state bureaus, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism yesterday disclosed that the stated amount was secured amid challenges of the past unrest in some parts of the country.

Minister Dr. Hirut Woldemariam said though the nation is blessed with numerous tourist attractions, the sector is in its infancy.

Citing the importance new tourism brand; ' Ethiopia the Land of Origins ' with its Amharic equivalent 'Midre Qedemt', the minister said that her leadership is committed to jointly take the sector to the highest level and called on stakeholders for swift actions in moving forward the sector.

Presenting the report, Tourism specialist within the ministry Tedros Derbew said 439,359 tourists from all corners of the world visited the country during the last six months.