30 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Secures Over U.S$.1.6 Billion From Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

Ethiopia earned over 1.6 billion USD from tourism during the last six months.

Discussing its six- month performance report with state bureaus, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism yesterday disclosed that the stated amount was secured amid challenges of the past unrest in some parts of the country.

Minister Dr. Hirut Woldemariam said though the nation is blessed with numerous tourist attractions, the sector is in its infancy.

Citing the importance new tourism brand; ' Ethiopia the Land of Origins ' with its Amharic equivalent 'Midre Qedemt', the minister said that her leadership is committed to jointly take the sector to the highest level and called on stakeholders for swift actions in moving forward the sector.

Presenting the report, Tourism specialist within the ministry Tedros Derbew said 439,359 tourists from all corners of the world visited the country during the last six months.

Ethiopia

Parliament Extends State of Emergency By Four More Months

Ethiopia extended the current State Of Emergency by four additional months. The SoE was first declared in Oct. 2016 and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.