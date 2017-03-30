Nigeria: CSOs Petition UN Over Amnesty International

About 100 civil society groups have signed a petition urging the United Nations to prevail on Amnesty International to desist from what they termed 'plot to destabilize Nigeria'.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Secretary General of Save Africa Group, an umbrella body of civil society organisations, Mr. Olayemi Success, accused Amnesty International of being part of a plot to break up Nigeria.

He said the UN must intervene before Amnesty International creates another humanitarian crisis as millions of Nigerians are already displaced as a result of the action of Boko Haram which he said has been emboldened by AI.

Olayemi said various CSOs have gathered signatures from Nigerians and is set to approach the International Criminal Court of Justice to ensure that AI and its staff in Nigeria account for their deeds by their support for terrorism.