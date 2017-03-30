30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Military Refutes Killing of 17 Herders

By (Nan).

The Nigerian Army has refuted social media reports on the alleged killing of 17 herdsmen by soldiers in Southern Kaduna.

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Kingsley Umoh, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of 1 Division dismissed the report as unfounded and irresponsible.

In a statement, he said that the mandate of the Army in the area was to restore peace and ensure mutual coexistence among the people, and warned those spreading the false reports to desist.

He said that personnel deployed to the area had developed robust relationship with traditional rulers, community leaders, the Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders.

