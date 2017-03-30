30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Parade Ex-DSS Operative Over Kidnapping

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Police Force has paraded a dismissed operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside ten others over the kidnapping of a former general manager of Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN), Isa Salami.

Police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who paraded the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, said they were arrested sequel to the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to rescue Salami kidnapped with his wife recently in Abuja.

He explained that after five days of surveillance, the police team between 26th March and 28th March 2017 arrested the eleven member kidnap gang.

Moshood said the suspects include; Kelvin Emeka, Ndubisi Ozor, Abdulrasheed Maigari, Sunday Tyavnor, Zayor Alfred, Avah Joseph, Gabriel Friday, Rajab Ishiaka, Ali Sani, Nuhu Sule and Muhammed Abubakar.

Moshood said while Kelvin Emeka and Ndubisi Ozor are the gang leaders, dismissed ex-DSS official Abdulrasheed Maigari was the coordinator of the gang and also rented the two houses in Suleja where the victims were kept.

