Nigeria: Suspected Human Parts Supplier Nabbed in Anambra

Awka — A suspected supplier of human parts to ritualists has been arrested by a combined team of hunters and local vigilantes in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, a guard at a local school, was picked up from a bush in Ukunu Eziora Ozubulu area of the town.

Sources had it that some dogs belonging to some hunters' discovered a dismembered human body in the bush with missing legs, arms and head in the course of their hunting.

"The hunters quickly alerted the Ozubulu vigilance group which swung into actionand discovered the suspect inside the bush and handed him over to the police," the source added.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Nkiruka Nwode, said she was yet to confirm the arrest.