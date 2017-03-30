Angola: Over 100 Senior Police Officers Trained

Luanda — One hundred and sixty-five senior officers of the National Police were trained for five years by the Higher Education Institute of Police and Criminal Sciences (ISCPC) in the specialty of public security and criminal investigation.

This information was released on Wednesday in Luanda by the ISCPC professor, Morais Quifica, under the 5th founding anniversary of this police institution marked on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, the professor explained that these graduates are placed in the organs of provenance in order to make their contribution to the benefit of the society.

The ISCPC will continue to train not only Angolans but also personnel from other countries such as Cape Verde, Zambia in the context of exchange of experience between sister countries.

For this academic year, the institute enrolled 1,215 candidates.