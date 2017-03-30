30 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - National Team Need Better Synchronisation in Attack Moves

Luanda — The former Angolan international Albino Carnaval last Wednesday, in Luanda, commended the posture of the country's national football team, despite noticing lack of synchronisation in attack moves during last Tuesday's FIFA date match with South Africa, which ended nil-nil.

Albino Carnaval, a former goalkeeper of Angola's Mambroa and the national team, said in an interview to ANGOP - commenting on the performance of the squad's new coach, the Brazilian Beto Bianchi - that the Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes) should be more consistent in attack moves.

He explained that in general terms one can already notice that the squad have put in practice the tactical plan drafted by the coach. In his opinion the greatest difficulty lies in the finalisation of attack moves, since the players missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities.

He went on to explain that even when the ball was in their possession, the Angola team's players often preferred to remain in their area, instead of moving forward quickly with the ball with a view to surprising the opponent.

However, he said, these aspects can be corrected with patience, work and training fast attack moves with better synchronisation.

As regards the defenders, he said they are a bit inconsistent and insecure, but he believes they will improve in the coming times with more training sessions.

That was the national team's second FIFA date match. Last week Angola lost to Mozambique by 2-0.

The Angolan squad have started preparations ahead of their engagement, as from June, in the tournament qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019) of Cameroon.

Angola's first opponent in this qualification race will be Burkina Faso.

