Somalia: U.S. and UN Welcome Somali Cabinet Approval

The United States and UN have welcomed cordially the approval of the new cabinet ministers by Somalia's Federal Parliament on Wednesday, March 29.

"I'm delighted to see that Parliament has overwhelmingly approved the cabinet. It is a Strong green light to a good governance," said UN Envoy to Somalia Michael Keating.

The UN assistance Mission (UNSOM) wished the new Somali cabinet ministers great success.

United States of America has it is ready to work with new Somali government in the restoration of Peace, stability in the country following two decade-long bloody conflict.

US ready to work with new #Somalia government. Peace, stability, and economic prosperity for all Somalis.

-- U.S. Mission-Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) March 29, 2017

On Wednesday's Parliament session 224 Lawmakers have unanimously approved the Council of Ministers proposed by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre early this month.