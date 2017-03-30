South Africa: Up-Date On Giyani Inquest

press release

The Police in Giyani are investigating the death of an unknown woman in her twenties who died during the music festival last weekend on the 2017-03-25 at Giyani Stadium.

It is alleged that the deceased was allegedly electrocuted by an electricity cable at the Stadium. A case of inquest has been opened and is being investigated.

At this stage, the deceased is unknown and police are seeking to find her next of kin or anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased. Contact Colonel Chris Mabasa at 082 469 0739 or the nearest Police Station.