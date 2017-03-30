30 March 2017

South Africa: Taxi Killer Husband Gets Life

A man who publicly assaulted his wife two days before murdering her, has been sentenced to life in jail by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, the NPA said on Thursday.

During sentenced in Wednesday, he also got a suspended six-month jail sentence for assault, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said in a statement.

Sivakumar Sugen Naicker, 39, killed Lorraine Munsamy in KwaDukuza on January 14, 2016.

They were estranged and living apart. Kara said Munsamy obtained a protection order and a domestic violence interdict against Naicker a few months before her murder.

"Two days prior to the murder, the accused approached his wife on two occasions, assaulting her in public, telling her to withdraw the interdict. She subsequently laid two charges of assault against him."

The following day, Naicker, armed with a knife, boarded the taxi his wife took to work.

"He sat behind her and waited for the taxi to be empty. He then produced a knife and stabbed her repeatedly in her chest and body. The taxi driver and conductor intervened and he fled."

Naicker stabbed himself in an attempt to commit suicide.

