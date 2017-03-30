30 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Another Group of Mob-Killing Accused Given Long Jail Terms

In another milestone on dealing with incidents of mob-attacks and killings in the province, the South African Police Service is once more welcoming the long jail term that was imposed on 16 accused for Murder, Public violence and Arson by the Polokwane High Court.

These 16 accused were sentenced as follows:

1. Three (O3) accused were given LIFE term sentences each for the above three (03) offences being;

Solomon chiloane

Thabo Mohlala

Mighty Madutlela, all are aged between 35 and 42 years.

2. Five (05) accused were given six years imprisonment each for all the three offences being:

Johannes Ramapulane

Mammaru Nico

Tshepho Madutlela

Disegoana Mosekeng

Hendrick Mogane ,all are aged between 28 and 52 years.

3. Eight (08) were given two years imprisonment for all the three offences being;

Maite Makofane

Monica Matsie

Ndodo Mozau

Madutlela Emanuel

Mathe Gladys

Kerry Mmamaile

Timothy Ribs

Mashaba Okny, all are aged between 33 and 56 years.

The two groups were fighting over the Chieftaincy at Tukakgomo Village outside Burgersfort.

The incident took place on 2014-04-09.

The other group went to the home of the deceased, Daniel Kabishi Mojela, the local Induna who was 62 at the time and assaulted him.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the sterling investigative work by the Burgersfort Detectives, especially in view of the escalation of the incidents of MOB-KILLINGS and MOB-ATTACKS in some parts of the Province.

"These sentences will send a strong message to all members of the community who are still intending to take the law into their hands by participating in acts of vigilantism and mob-attacks, that the Police will bring perpetrators to book" said the General

