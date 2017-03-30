South Africa: Assistance in Rape Investigation Sought By Howick FCs

press release

Howick Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are appealing to the members of the community to assist them in a case of rape they are investigating. It is alleged that on 21 January 2017 at about 01:00, a victim was walking along the N3 south bound near Tweedie off-ramp in Howick when a truck that was travelling from Pietermaritzburg to Durban stopped. The driver alighted from the truck and chased the victim where she was accosted. The victim was assaulted by the truck driver and dragged into the nearby veld where she was raped. The police believe that the man in the identikit would be of assistance in solving the case.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Themba Malinga on 082 459 1836 or 033 239 9962. Our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.