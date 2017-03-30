South Africa: Wiese Earns First Stormers Start

Flank Cobus Wiese will make his first start for the Stormers in Saturday's Super Rugby clash with the Cheetahs at Newlands (15:05 kick-off).

The versatile 19-year-old Junior Springbok came off the bench to make his debut in the 44-31 victory against the Sunwolves in Singapore last week and moves into the starting line-up in place of the injured Rynhardt Elstadt for his first Stormers appearance at Newlands.

Fullback SP Marais returns after being rested last week, with Dillyn Leyds moving back to the left wing and a fit-again Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing.

A rotational switch in midfield sees Dan du Plessis link up with EW Viljoen as Dan Kriel is set to provide impact off the replacements bench.

Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak also returns from injury to partner flyhalf Robert du Preez, with Dewaldt Duvenage and Kurt Coleman providing some experienced options off the bench.

In the loose trio, Wiese comes in alongside captain Siya Kolisi and No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, whilst Pieter-Steph du Toit and vice-captain Eben Etzebeth return in the second row after being rested against the Sunwolves.

Frans Malherbe is also included in the starting line-up after missing the trip to Singapore as part of the Springbok management plan and he will line up alongside hooker Bongi Mbonambi and loosehead prop JC Janse van Rensburg in the front row.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to standing together with the Newlands faithful once again.

"After two away games separated by a bye week, it is exciting for us to be playing in front of our crowd at Newlands once again," he said.

"It will be another tough South African derby, but the players have put in plenty of hard work this week and we are looking forward to the challenge."

Teams:

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Cobus Wiese, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan Kriel

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Niel Marais, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi

