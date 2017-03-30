opinion

On a day like this we should not mince words. We should say it like it is. By KGALEMA MOTLANTHE.

The following is a lightly edited version of the eulogy by Former President Kgalema Motlanthe during the Funeral Service of Comrade Ahmed Mohamed Kathrada, Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on March 29, 2017

Today is the day on which we close the eyes of comrade Kathrada, permanently; because during his lifetime he opened ours forever and saved us from the blindness of the heart. Along with countless men and women of a higher order of consciousness with whom he cast his lot in pursuance of deep ideals, comrade Kathy helped unleash human possibilities.

Warts and all, post-apartheid South Africa is an attestation of such human possibility that comrade Kathy and his generation and those before him dared to imagine. In this subversive act of opening our eyes he made us believe in our inherent ability to create a totally new social reality.

Driven by these ideals, derived from human fellowship, his subversive cast of mind succeeded in heralding a vision for a state of being that would redefine human imagination not only on the southern tip of the continent of Africa but...