30 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Can't Pay Tribute to Kathrada By Pretending He Was Not Disturbed By the Current Post-Apartheid Failure of Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

On a day like this we should not mince words. We should say it like it is. By KGALEMA MOTLANTHE.

The following is a lightly edited version of the eulogy by Former President Kgalema Motlanthe during the Funeral Service of Comrade Ahmed Mohamed Kathrada, Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on March 29, 2017

Today is the day on which we close the eyes of comrade Kathrada, permanently; because during his lifetime he opened ours forever and saved us from the blindness of the heart. Along with countless men and women of a higher order of consciousness with whom he cast his lot in pursuance of deep ideals, comrade Kathy helped unleash human possibilities.

Warts and all, post-apartheid South Africa is an attestation of such human possibility that comrade Kathy and his generation and those before him dared to imagine. In this subversive act of opening our eyes he made us believe in our inherent ability to create a totally new social reality.

Driven by these ideals, derived from human fellowship, his subversive cast of mind succeeded in heralding a vision for a state of being that would redefine human imagination not only on the southern tip of the continent of Africa but...

South Africa

Fight Over President Zuma's Future Bursts Into Open

The fight within South Africa's ruling alliance over the future of the country's finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.