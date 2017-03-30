Ghana: World Water Day Launched in Accra

press release

This year's World Water Day (WWD) fell on the 22nd of March.

The national commemoration of the Day, which was on the theme: "Water and Waste Water", focused on disseminating information to the public on three core areas-- water, sanitation and the well being of the people and the environment - that have larger implications for the country's development..

The theme presented an important opportunity to learn more about how waste water can be a valuable resource in the economy and its safe management as an efficient investment in the health of humans and ecosystem.

Addressing the media at the launch of the event in Accra, Mr Franklyn Christian Lokko, Managing Director, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), stressed the need to raise awareness about the interdependence between water and waste water in the quest for sustainable development, and to educate the public on the importance of considering waste water as a valuable resource that required safe management.

Mr Lokko said waste water disposal had a significant impact on drinking water quality as it influenced the cost and availability of safe water.

He noted that more attention had been focused in recent years on drinking water quality beyond access to improved water resources as an important factor in safeguarding public water health.

He said waste water contained high concentration of pollutants and its disposal impacted negatively on the environment and human health, adding that proper collection and the safe, nuisance-free disposal of waste water had become a necessity in any urbanized, industrialized society and even in local communities.

The proper management of waste water, Mr Lokko said, was, therefore, required to ensure the protection of public health and the environment as well as the provision of valuable resources such as biogas, organic fertilizers and treated water for irrigation.

Source: ISD (Faith Edison & Nana Ama Bonnah)