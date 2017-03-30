Ghana Health Service Launches World TB Day

press release

The National Tuberculosis (TB) Ambassador, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensiam VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, has expressed concern about the high level TB in the country.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensiam VI, who was speaking at the launch of World TB Day 2017 in Accra, said his mission as a TB Ambassador, was to make Ghanaians accept TB patients and help find as many people with the disease and treat them successfully.

He said in partnership with National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP), he was creating awareness about the disease throughout the country and was spending this first year planning strategies.

He said they would come out with various innovative ways and to send out culturally acceptable as well as listener-friendly TB messages to educate the public and to reduce the fear associated with the disease.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensiam, therefore, appealed to corporate Ghana to support efforts of the national programme in the country's drive towards ending TB before the target year of 2035 as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global End TB strategic plan.

He also urged the media to partner with them in the fight against TB through documentaries, jingles and songs that would explain symptoms related to the disease and its prevention.

TB is a chronic disease caused by bacteria which usually affects the lungs and any other part of the body and spreads through the air.

Some of its symptoms include weight loss, fever and night sweats and it is transmitted through cough, sneezing, talking and even shouting.

This year's World TB Day was observed under the patronage of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Source: ISD (Edem Agblevor & Faith Junko Ogawa)