Ghana @ 60 E-Library Project Launched

An E-Library project, which will enable students across the country get easy access to learning materials online, has been launched as part of Ghana's 60th Independence anniversary celebration.

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, was assisted by Dr Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, to launch the programme.

In a statement, Mr Abdul-Hamid noted that Ghanaian school children could not be left behind in the fast-growing era of modern technology and denied the opportunity to assess the internet.

In an address, Ms. Valentina Mintah, Chief Executive Officer of West Blue Consulting, the consultant on the E-Library Project, expressed the hope that the Ghana@ 60 Library Programme would ensure that marginalised groups in the selected areas were empowered with knowledge to participate fully and actively in society.

Ms Mintah gave the assurance that the E-Library programme would adopt a Public, Private and Community (PPC) approach to ensure sustainability.

He said with access to Information and Technology in their local communities, community members would be able to communicate effectively, girls would learn to embrace femininity and the boys would develop constructive ideas through research to equip them for sound life plan in the near future.

Furthermore, he said, the adults and elderly, especially 'the Born Before Computers (BBCs)', would not be left out as the Ghana@60 Library programme, would cater for them and ensure that they were upskilled to participate in today's technology world, whilst equipping them effectively parent today's 'Snapchat" and 'Instagram" child.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Faith Junko-Ogawa)