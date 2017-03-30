Ghana: Pusiga Marks Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary With Parade

press release

Security agencies, identifiable organizations, teachers and pupils from over twenty (20) schools in the Pusiga District have participated in a parade to commemorate Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary celebration.

The event was colourful, with a brass band group from the Bawku Senior High School trilling the audience with good contemporary music amidst dancing and other entertaining activities.

The acting District Chief Executive, Mr. Abdul Razak Yakah, who addressed the parade, urged the people to avoid overcrowding, especially at funeral grounds, and to take precautionary measures in view of the dry (heat) season and its associated disease, Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

Mr Yakah advised the people to keep their windows open for proper ventilation, drink a lot of water and fluids, avoid being in the sun for a very long time and report immediately to the nearest health facility as and when it became necessary.

He commended the security agencies, identifiable organizations, teachers and school pupils for being part of the Anniversary Day parade..

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)