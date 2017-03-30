Ghana: Enforce International Treaties and Conventions On All Forms of Discriminations Against Women - Legal Practitioner

press release

A legal practitioner, Yaa Fosua, has called for the equal treatment for all regardless of their sex.

Madam Fosua noted that to help eliminate gender-based violence, Ghana should do well to enforce the several international treaties and conventions on all forms of discriminations against women, however difficult and challenging it might be."

She was speaking at the opening of a two-day training of trainer's workshop in Accra.

The workshop was designed to bring influential females, religious leaders, policy makers, law enforcers, the media and counselors as well as those affected by Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) and survivors, into a stigma free space to discuss approaches of mobilizing faith communities to address their problems and provide possible respite.

The training, which took participants through areas such as gender-based violence, human rights, STI's and HIV/AIDS, is the fifth training in a series by Inerela + Ghana, a faith based international organization made up of religious leaders living with or personally affected by HIV/Aids.

Mrs Mercy Acquah-Hayford, Country Representative of Inerela +Ghana, who doubles as a Deputy Director of Nursing Services at Ridge Hospital, took time to take women through STI and HIV/AIDS education.

She observed that many women were not practising safety measures to avoid STI's and urged women to be vigilant in assessing the genitals of the male partners to avoid exposure to infections, explaining that most men came to the hospital with diverse sores, rashes and genital disorders which could easily be passed on to women if care was not taken.

Furthermore, she said, unsafe sex was increasing the transmission rate of HIV/AIDS, alongside other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI's) which claimed the lives of women across the world and, most especially, in Ghana.

She, therefore, called for more allies and collaborations to provide institutional synergies and encourage best practices for an HIV stigma free society.

Source: ISD (Mabel Awuku)