Ethiopia: President Kiir Visit Opens New Cooperation Chapter

President Salva Kiir's recent visit to Ethiopia and the nine Memorandums of Understanding signed during his visit has opened a new chapter in the Ethio- South Sudan bilateral relations, said James Pitia Morgan, South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Ambassador stated that Kiir's last month's visit would transform the all-round ties between the two countries.

The signed memorandum of understandings include construction of roads and refinery as well as cooperation in security, capacity building, media and health, among others.

The ambassador noted that the pledge Ethiopia has made to build new roads, during President Kiir's visit, fosters economic relation and enhances people to people relations.

He said: "The planned roads enhance the accessibility of natural resources of the two countries. Through the road connections, South Sudan can export oil to Ethiopia while Addis Ababa could provide us with electricity which is essential to extract our reach mineral resources."

According to Ambassador Morgan, agreements were also reached to build oil refinery in South Sudan and find ways of extending the Addis-Djibouti railway to South Sudan's oil fields.

As to the ambassador, the security agreement would ensure free movement of people and help combat cross-border crimes.