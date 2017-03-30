Ethiopia: Association Calls for Coordinated Volunteerism

The Family Guidance Association of Ethiopia (FGAE) said active volunteer participation and mobilization is vital to the GTP II health sector goals achievement.

During its 28th General Assembly meeting held recently, one of the founding members of the Association and President Emeritus Dr. Shmelis Adugna said the association has played an outstanding role in introducing family planning, Sexual Related Health (SRH), youth focused development and volunteerism in Ethiopia. But currently, the association faces financial trouble to continue expanding its well promising services in the future, he added.

According to him, lack of support and acceptance from the government and people were the challenge of the association during its establishment.

Association President Meaza Kitaw for her part emphasized that working in partnership with sisterly associations, pertinent stakeholders, health sector practitioners as well as volunteers and the government intensified the association's service and accessibility countrywide. The association set to ensure sexual related health designing a five year strategic-plan of reaching out the vulnerable pastoralists and rural areas, she added.

"The association set to expand community based development and provide door-to-door services throughout the country."

Currently, the association has 18,000 plus volunteers throughout the country, she said.

According to her, active voluntarism, donors support as well as partnership with sisterly associations and stakeholders are fundamental to sustain the association's tangible role in the sector.

Ministry of Health Maternal, Youth and Teenagers Case Team Head Shelleme Hundessa lauded the association's contribution to meet the country's millennium development goals of minimizing maternal death. "The association strives to fulfill its social responsibility and the implementation of government policies and strategies."

"The role and contribution of the association will be pivotal to realize the country's health sector objectives in GTP II ."

Representing International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Africa Regional Office Chairperson Kweku Brenu on the occasion said that FGAE has been a role model in ethics, commitment and competence within the IPPF Africa region. Africa expects dedicated commitment of the association to ensure the well-being of the poor, vulnerable, women and the youth, he added.

The association celebrated its 50th anniversary last August 2016.