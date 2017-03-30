press release

The Land Drainage Authority Bill, which provides for the setting up of a Land Drainage Authority to shoulder such responsibilities of managing and coordinating drain projects inclusive of the development and implementation of a land drainage master plan, was presented in the National Assembly by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, on 28 March 2017.

During his statement at the second reading, the Prime Minister explained the rationale of the Bill which makes way for the establishment of an appropriate institution to ensure integrated, proactive and concerted efforts in the implementation and management of drain projects throughout the island to address flooding problems which remain a serious concern in the wake of daunting challenges facing Small Island Developing States owing to climate change.

Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that Mauritius is highly vulnerable to flooding owing to the rise over the past years of high intensity rainfall over a very short span of time resulting in flash floods. He added that the country has already witnessed a number of such extreme climatic events with disastrous and pervasive consequences among which the flash flood experienced in Port Louis on 30 March 2013 which caused 11 fatalities and considerable damages to infrastructure and property.

He therefore, urged to move from the current paradigm of post disaster response to adopt holistic approaches for flood disaster management as according to him the existing organisations and concerned stakeholders that are carrying out measures which are contributing to a varied extent to flood control and mitigation, are operating with limited synergy.

Hence, he underpinned the need of the Land Drainage Authority which according to him, is yet another concrete example of Government's non-stop caring and concern for the protection of life and property of our citizens, as well as of Government's unflinching determination to ensure preventive measures in a methodological and cohesive manner to minimise to the greatest possible extent the havoc and sufferings caused by acts of nature.

The Land Drainage Authority will have as objectives to: develop and implement a land drainage master plan; carry out an inventory and mapping of all the existing natural and manmade drainage infrastructure; identify in collaboration with the local authorities, the National Development Unit, the Road Development Authority, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre, and other stakeholders, flood risk areas; coordinate the construction of drainage infrastructure by the local authorities, the National Development Unit, the Road Development Authority and other stakeholders; and ensure a routine and periodic upgrading and maintenance of the drainage infrastructure.

The Authority will also be responsible to issue guidelines to relevant stakeholders with a view to preventing unauthorised activities and developments on drains, canals and other watercourses, or the illegal dumping and discharge of effluents in drains, canals and other watercourses; and direct the relevant stakeholders to upgrade or maintain their drainage infrastructure where same is not upgraded or maintained.

It also provides that any person involved in infringing the law by acting irresponsibly in damaging, or changing the course of any drainage infrastructure shall commit an offence and will be liable to a fine of not less than Rs 10,000 and not exceeding Rs 20,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

From January 2015 to June 2016, some Rs 520 million have been disbursed in the construction and upgrading of drains across the island. An additional amount of Rs 1.2 billion has been allocated to meet expenditure on drainage structures for the financial year ending 30 June 2017.

According to projections in the Indian Ocean Commission 'Disaster Risk Profile Mauritius (2016)' Report, an average annual direct loss of up to USD 22 million is anticipated as a result of flooding. In the World Risk Report released in 2016, Mauritius is ranked as the 13th country with the highest disaster risk and ranked 7th on the list of countries most exposed to natural hazards.