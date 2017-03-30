30 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 3 Professors, 3 Doctors to Investigate Gold Ore Content

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has formed an eight man team to investigate the amount of minerals contained in copper concentrate being held in containers at the Dar es Salaam Port and a city inland container depot (ICD).

A statement released by Chief Secretary John Kijazi, the team of experts has been ordered to start its work immediately. Mr Kijazi directed the team's members to report to his office tomorrow (Friday).

The team is composed of Prof Abdulrahman Mruma, Prof Justianian Ikingura, Prof Joseph Bushweshaiga and Dr Yusuf Ngenya.

Others are Dr Joseph Yoweza Philip, Dr Ambrose Itika, Mr Mohamed Makongoro and Mr Hery Gombela. National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai also promised to form a probe team on the ongoing copper concentrate export ban.

The President has also directed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit on the mining industry to expose loopholes that have been causing the government to lose what it should be earning in revenue collection.

President Magufuli's order comes just a day after Mr Ndugai promised to form a parliamentary committee to investigate whether Tanzania has been benefiting from the mining industry.

Mr Ndugai told reporters during the surprise visit that Parliament was shocked by the seizure of 282 gold ore containers that were at different states of being cleared for export.

Twenty-six containers were checked during President Magufuli's visit last Thursday and 256 more were found at the Kurasini inland container depot.

The President said that although the country is blessed with immense natural resources, which include minerals, most wananchi haven't been benefiting because of unscrupulous officials and dubious investors.

The containers that had already been cleared by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) belonged to Buzwagi and Pangea gold mines.

Tanzania

400 Tanzanian Medics Apply for Jobs

Tanzanian doctors who have applied to work in Kenya yesterday broke their silence, explaining their expectations of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.