Tanzania: 3 Professors, 3 Doctors to Investigate Gold Ore Content

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has formed an eight man team to investigate the amount of minerals contained in copper concentrate being held in containers at the Dar es Salaam Port and a city inland container depot (ICD).

A statement released by Chief Secretary John Kijazi, the team of experts has been ordered to start its work immediately. Mr Kijazi directed the team's members to report to his office tomorrow (Friday).

The team is composed of Prof Abdulrahman Mruma, Prof Justianian Ikingura, Prof Joseph Bushweshaiga and Dr Yusuf Ngenya.

Others are Dr Joseph Yoweza Philip, Dr Ambrose Itika, Mr Mohamed Makongoro and Mr Hery Gombela. National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai also promised to form a probe team on the ongoing copper concentrate export ban.

The President has also directed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit on the mining industry to expose loopholes that have been causing the government to lose what it should be earning in revenue collection.

President Magufuli's order comes just a day after Mr Ndugai promised to form a parliamentary committee to investigate whether Tanzania has been benefiting from the mining industry.

Mr Ndugai told reporters during the surprise visit that Parliament was shocked by the seizure of 282 gold ore containers that were at different states of being cleared for export.

Twenty-six containers were checked during President Magufuli's visit last Thursday and 256 more were found at the Kurasini inland container depot.

The President said that although the country is blessed with immense natural resources, which include minerals, most wananchi haven't been benefiting because of unscrupulous officials and dubious investors.

The containers that had already been cleared by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) belonged to Buzwagi and Pangea gold mines.