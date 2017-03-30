30 March 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Gerald Phiri to Lead Flames Ahead of CHAN Qualifiers

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Gerald Phiri will lead the Flames technical panel ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Madagascar next month.

He will be assisted by Blue Eagles mentor Declerck Msakakuona with Peter Mponda and Phillip Nyasulu as Team Manager and Goalkeeper Trainer respectively.

Announcing the news during a press conference at the Mpira Village in Blantyre recently, FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the coaches have been appointed on a year-long contract.

"The team must go into camp on Sunday and it needed leadership thus the appointment of Phiri and his team. They have already demonstrated quality leadership skills having worked on interim basis when we played a Chinese club two months ago. We will give them all the necessary support," he said.

Commenting on the new development, Phiri said he felt honoured to be given the task and promised to work hard with his team to get the results.

"It is every coach's wish to one day be the mentor for his country's team and I feel greatly honored. We have a task at hand and we are ready for the challenge. We have selected good players who are doing well at club level and we will not have excuses," he said.

The Flames have secured a friendly match against Kenya which they will play in transit to Madagascar on April 18, 2017.

The Flames play Madagascar away on April 22, 2017 then host them in Lilongwe a week later.

