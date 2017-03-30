Kenya: Kiambu Golf Club to Host Co-Op Bank Tourney

Action in the local golf scene resumes this weekend following last weekend's Barclays Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

A number of club events are on at various clubs in the country though the weekend's highlight will be the be the Co-op Bank Executive Banking golf tournament at the nine hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

The tournament is aimed at appreciating Co-op Bank's customers for the support they have accorded the bank.

A large field of 200 players including guests of the bank were drawn to battle it out from 6.30am on Saturday. The bank has lined a number of prizes for both members and guests alike.

To grace the occasion will be Director of Retail and Business Banking division, Maurice Matumo and other Co-op Bank executives. Kiambu Golf Club chairman Fredrick Njagi confirmed that they are ready to run the event going by recent big tournaments and with enhanced marshalling.

COURSE IN GOOD SHAPE

Club captain Sammy Muriu confirmed the course was in good shape. He was also quick to note that with the onset of the rains, he expected the course to be in a better condition by the weekend.

The clubs leading players such as Michael Mwaura, David Ndirangu, John Ngure, and lady golfer Joyce Ndirangu will battle it out for the top prize. Among the guests invited for the event is Kisii Sports Club's long hitter Charles Aburi among many others.

In Nyeri, over 100 players were drawn for the Kenya Golf Union Day following last weekend's Nyeri Senator Golf tournament where James Mathenge carded 38 points to claim the first prize.

Down at the Coast, Nyali hosts the Johnnie Walker golf series which has attracted players from the entire Coast region. All the leading players including long-hitting Daniel Nduva will be in action, while Limuru will be hosting the Nairobi Hospital golf day.