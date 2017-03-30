Gambia: Aliu Cisse - Meet 20-Year Old Gambian Striker in Germany

Striker Aliu Cisse is a 20-year old Gambian born in Serekunda (Jang Jang Road). The sensation lad started playing football at an early age with Samger Football Academic, where he was among the players that qualified to make it in the nationwide trials that was been spearheaded by Ebrima Manneh, Harry Gaber and the likes.

He spent many years at Samger, learning basics in football and was later given a chance in the Jang Jang naweetan team in SK East, where he played only one season and move to Pencha in the SK West.

He was among the keys at Pencha then, winning trophies with the likes of Ali Sowe and Hamza Barry. "I was part of the team that won the first Zonal Cup for SK West, which I played in every game," he told The Observer Sports.

According Cisse, he was inspired into football through Yankuba Ceesay, former Wallidan captain. "He was my role model, who I end up naming myself after as (Mal)."

Cisse plays for an amateur league in Germany with a 5th tier side, sport club Offenburg (Landersliga). He joined the Club in 2014, during the second round of the league as the team relegated in 2015. In the 2015 season, he scored 17 goals, finishing 3rd top goal scorer and helped the team finished 5th position

"But right now I have signed an agreement with another club playing higher in the Oberliga Baden-Wuerttemberg call Offenbuger FV, and I will move in May when the season ends."

He is currently 2nd top goal scorer in the second round of the league with 13 goals out of 16 matches. "My performance makes the fans of the club to like me and fortunately I am being scouted by 3 clubs higher level than my current club," the lad shared with The Observer Sports.

Young Cisse would like to see much more improvement in football in The Gambia, especially to give the young ones more chance in the national team."I want The Gambia to build more football academies and help the youth there to learn more of football basics, which is never regretted when one comes to Europe, because it helps you to fit in every club you go to and it improves your intelligence in the game."

"My next step is to play in the German Oberliga next season, which is one step under Regional League, because many big clubs in the Bundersliga have their second teams play in the Regional League and professionals from injuries gain match fitness in that league to join their first teams."