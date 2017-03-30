Gambia: Banjul North Independent Candidate Outlines Plans

The aspiring independent candidate vying for the Banjul North Constituency has outlined that among his objectives, was to see a Gambia with young people in the seat of politicians, who would be accountable and responsible for their actions.

Pa Ousman Cham was speaking recently at a political gathering held in Banjul North, as the race for National Assembly intensifies.

According to him, a lot of development issues need to be addressed at parliamentary level, further stating that Banjul was one of the best fishing centers in the country.

"The youth of Banjul are neither involved nor are they benefiting from this crucial sector. If I am elected, I will engage donors with the Ministry of Fisheries to have boats with the required nets, as this would create more employment opportunities for our youth. And I will introduce a community development fund, which will be funded by donors from different parts of the world. The fund will be used to solve all the mini projects and will also be used to fund individuals' project to help promote entrepreneurship and small scale businesses in the city."

The aspiring Banjul Independent Candidate noted that 99% percent of roads in Banjul North need urgent maintenance, saying he would work with the National Road Authority, Ministry of Works and development partners for the maintenance and reconstruction of roads.

"Other sectors such as health and social welfare, waste management and drainage systems and education will equally be given prominence" he added.

He reminded the electorates in Banjul North that the nomination was their pride as it was the first step of change made by the people.

"If we join our hands together, we can complete this process effectively come April 6th, 2017", he vowed.