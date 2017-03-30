South Africa: Lions' Bok Mapoe Fails Fitness Test

Springbok utility back Lionel Mapoe failed a fitness test and will not feature for the Lions in their Super Rugby derby against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mapoe was earlier this week bracketed with Dillon Smit on the Lions bench but has failed to recover in time.

Mapoe suffered a hand injury against the Reds a few weeks ago and did not feature in last weekend's 42-19 win over the Southern Kings 42-19 in Port Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, coach Johan Ackermann named an unchanged starting team from the one which beat the Kings.

Players not considered due to injury were flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, wing Ruan Combrinck, centre Howard Mnisi and prop Dylan Smith, while utility back Sylvian Mahuza is also unavailable following the death of his father.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Dillon Smit

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward

