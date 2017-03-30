South Africa: All Systems Go for SA Senior Open

The stage is set for the strongest ever assembled field for a South African Senior Tour event to battle it out at Plettenberg Bay Country Club.

With a R500 000 prize purse up for grabs, players will be aiming to end the week as 2017 SA Senior Open champion.

Chris Williams, fresh from his victory at the Sharjah Senior Golf Masters, expressed his excitement at getting back to South Africa to compete.

"My game is feeling good after last week and hopefully I can carry that through into the SA Senior Open; there are some great players in the field and so it's going to be four tough days of really competitive golf."

James Kingston, who ran Williams close in Sharjah, will be looking to go one better in Plett.

"Having led for so long, it was disappointing not to end the week with the trophy, but credit must go to Chris in the way he played, but I will be looking at turning the result around on home soil."

The Kingston-Williams match-up is just one of the many interesting subplots to watch out for during the event with so many players having strong cases to win.

The event is also unique with the SA Golf Hall of Fame Annual Induction Banquet being held at the Equinox Flame and Flavour Restaurant, the first time the event has been held in conjunction with a SA Senior Tour event.

Denis Watson, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the event, explained the significance.

"Being inducted into the SA Golf Hall of Fame is a huge honour for me and the opportunity to attend the banquet as well as compete against some of the best Senior golfers in the SA Senior Open made coming out from the USA an absolute must!"

The event is perfectly positioned during the April holidays, allowing for a full Pro-Am field on April 4/5. The amateurs will experience a taste of the action with the pros before the business end of the tournament.

Entry is free for all spectators and organisers have welcomed spectators to come and witness some world class golf at a world class venue.

