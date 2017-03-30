30 March 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: New Labour Act Requires Amendment to Recognition Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pick n Pay had to amend it Recognition and Procuderal Agreement with the Namibian Food and Allid Workers Union to make provision for the new Labour Act. The union first became the representative of Pick n Pay employees in 2003.

The formalities were conducted by Jacob Penda, the Secretary General of the union and Shane Johr, Pick n Pay's Employee Relations Manager, respectively seated left and right. The signing was witnessed by Dandago Uiras, the retailer's brand manager and Victoria Moller, the Marketing Manager.

According to Johr, the previous agreement was based on the old act and had to be amended to bring it in line with the new act. Under both the old and the new agreement, NAFAU is recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent for the 815 employees in the bargaining unit.

Penda said the agreement which defines the rights and obligations of the employees and employer, helps to maintina the harmonious relationship between the retailer and its workers. "We look forward to grow this relationship" he stated.

Pick n Pay in turn stated that the agreement is viewed as a key component to run the company successfully.

Namibia

Plastic-Free Environment Campaign Launched

ALTHOUGH plastic is easily available in Namibia, its impact on the environment, agriculture, marine life, livestock and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.