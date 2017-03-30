Namibia: New Labour Act Requires Amendment to Recognition Agreement

Pick n Pay had to amend it Recognition and Procuderal Agreement with the Namibian Food and Allid Workers Union to make provision for the new Labour Act. The union first became the representative of Pick n Pay employees in 2003.

The formalities were conducted by Jacob Penda, the Secretary General of the union and Shane Johr, Pick n Pay's Employee Relations Manager, respectively seated left and right. The signing was witnessed by Dandago Uiras, the retailer's brand manager and Victoria Moller, the Marketing Manager.

According to Johr, the previous agreement was based on the old act and had to be amended to bring it in line with the new act. Under both the old and the new agreement, NAFAU is recognised as the exclusive bargaining agent for the 815 employees in the bargaining unit.

Penda said the agreement which defines the rights and obligations of the employees and employer, helps to maintina the harmonious relationship between the retailer and its workers. "We look forward to grow this relationship" he stated.

Pick n Pay in turn stated that the agreement is viewed as a key component to run the company successfully.