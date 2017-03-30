30 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius and Norway Discuss Ways to Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Mauritius and Norway will further collaborate to strengthen existing ties and expand bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This was at the fore of discussions this afternoon during a courtesy call by the Ambassador of Norway to Mauritius with residence in Maputo, Mozambique, Ms Anne Lene Dale, on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the Norwegian Ambassador expressed satisfaction regarding her fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister and also for her first visit to Mauritius. She spoke of further deepening collaboration in the Ocean Economy sector as according to her both Norway and Mauritius have similar goals with regards tapping the resources in the ocean which plays a pivotal role for the economy as both countries are bordered by the sea.

Ms Anne Lene Dale also underpinned the strong relations of kinship between Norway and Mauritius and conveyed her firm determination to define an agenda so as to take the relations to new heights.

