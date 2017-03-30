Sierra Leone: President Koroma Decorates New Major General

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) has paid glowing tribute to the military for excelling both at home and abroad, in his statement while presiding over the decoration of the newly promoted Brigadier General Brima Sesay to Major General.

The ceremony which took place at State House in Freetown on Wednesday 29 March 2017 was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General John Milton, the Deputy Minister of Defence Abdul Rahman Kamara and several senior military officers as well as senior government officials.

Congratulating Major General Sesay on his promotion, President Koroma said the promotion was in sync with his government's commitment to making the ESLAF a professional institution. He urged the new Major General to be professional, inspire the new crop of officers, exhibit leadership by example and express hope that Major General Sesay will live up to the tasks ahead. "You must ensure that high standards are maintained," the Commander in Chief advised.

In his statement, Lieutenant General John Milton expressed delight to witness the decoration ceremony, stating that promotions were not restricted to only senior officers as modalities are underway for promotions among the other ranks. On the 15th March 2017, the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces announced the promotion of ten senior military officers including two female appointees. According to the CDS, the decoration of the remaining nine senior officers is slated to take place at the Myohaung Officers' Mess at Wilberforce in Freetown.

Major General Brima Sesay thanked God and President Koroma for accepting recommendations to be promoted to his current rank. He assured of his continued commitment to hard work, dedication to duty, loyalty and also ensure that the RSLAF continues to be an admirable institution. "I want to state that the confidence reposed in me can never be betrayed," he said. Major General Sesay noted that work starts immediately as he called on his colleagues to continue to work as a team to fulfil the aspirations of the chains of command.