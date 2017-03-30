30 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Govt Gives Green Light for Shale Gas Fracking in Karoo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Francis Hweshe/WCN
Scores of anti-fracking activists (file photo).

The government has given the go-ahead for shale gas development in the Karoo region, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday.

He revealed this during a community engagement on shale gas development in Richmond, in the Northern Cape.

"Based on the balance of available scientific evidence, government took a decision to proceed with the development of shale gas in the Karoo formation of South Africa," he said in a speech.

He said the regulatory framework would ensure that shale gas was "orderly and safely developed" through hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking.

"The finalisation of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) amendments will also help to expedite the development of shale gas," Zwane said.

The department estimated that up to 50 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of shale gas was recoverable in the Karoo Basin, especially in the Eastern, Northern, and Western Cape provinces.

He said it was in their interests to ensure all South Africans benefited socially and economically from the mineral wealth.

More on This

The country had been largely dependent on coal as a single source of energy for many years.

Government had decided to diversify the energy basket to provide "cost-competitive energy security" and to "significantly reduce the carbon footprint".

"Government will ensure that you are kept up to date about the exploration method and benefits that can be realised from the development of shale gas and informed about the mechanisms and instruments that seek to augment existing laws for the protection of water resources and for the protection of the environment," he said.

A year ago, government ended speculation over the project after it announced that exploration for shale gas would begin in the next financial year, according to the AFP.

Zwane said on Thursday that they were mindful of the risks and challenges of the development, especially on water and the environment.

He said a socio-economic and environmental assessment had been conducted beforehand.

"This was necessary to enable a process of data and information collection for informed decision-making on shale gas development."

He said they were committed to developing the resource sustainably.

Assurances were made that the farming community would benefit from shale gas development, while the Square Kilometer Array would not be affected.

Source: News24

More on This

The Water and Shale Gas Nexus - Who Needs Who?

As shale gas seeks to become a major player in the global energy supply, there is growing public concern about the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.