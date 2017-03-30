South Africa: SA Fine Tunes Strategy to Close Skills Gap

Midrand — The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa (HRDCSA) has adopted a revised strategy to put the country on a path of closing its skills gap.

The revised Human Resource Development Strategy: Towards 2030 was adopted at the HRDCSA's 17th meeting held at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Thursday.

The Council, chaired by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, has recommended that the adopted strategy be presented to Cabinet for approval.

"The revised strategy sets out clear roles for government, labour and business in the development of skills that will match the needs of the economy and society. The revised draft strategy also sets out clear monitoring and evaluation processes," the HRDCSA Secretariat said on Thursday.

Building on a call in 2016 by Deputy President Ramaphosa that industry adopt technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, HRDCSA l members have undertaken to adopt colleges individually, to offer support and mentorship that will enhance the functioning of such institutions.

"Council members' involvement in TVET colleges will provide support in relation to infrastructure and other resources that are needed for the success of the programmes in the colleges," said the HRDCSA.

The HRDCSA is a multi-stakeholder body that creates an enabling, coordinated and integrated environment to focus on improving the human resource development base and skills of South Africa.