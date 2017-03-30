30 March 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Fine Tunes Strategy to Close Skills Gap

Tagged:

Related Topics

Midrand — The Human Resource Development Council of South Africa (HRDCSA) has adopted a revised strategy to put the country on a path of closing its skills gap.

The revised Human Resource Development Strategy: Towards 2030 was adopted at the HRDCSA's 17th meeting held at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Thursday.

The Council, chaired by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, has recommended that the adopted strategy be presented to Cabinet for approval.

"The revised strategy sets out clear roles for government, labour and business in the development of skills that will match the needs of the economy and society. The revised draft strategy also sets out clear monitoring and evaluation processes," the HRDCSA Secretariat said on Thursday.

Building on a call in 2016 by Deputy President Ramaphosa that industry adopt technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, HRDCSA l members have undertaken to adopt colleges individually, to offer support and mentorship that will enhance the functioning of such institutions.

"Council members' involvement in TVET colleges will provide support in relation to infrastructure and other resources that are needed for the success of the programmes in the colleges," said the HRDCSA.

The HRDCSA is a multi-stakeholder body that creates an enabling, coordinated and integrated environment to focus on improving the human resource development base and skills of South Africa.

South Africa

Breaking News - Zuma Expected to Fire Up to Nine Ministers

President Jacob Zuma has summoned the rest of the ANC's top six to an urgent meeting in Pretoria. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.