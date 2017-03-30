30 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SACP Takes On Zuma - 'We Can't Keep Quiet'

The South African Communist Party is taking on President Jacob Zuma and the ANC. It's part of a broad coalition building against the president's move to replace the finance minister. The question is: Will its efforts make an impact? By GREG NICOLSON.

In an East Rand boardroom in August 2016, the SACP proposed that a non-elective consultative conference be held before the ANC elections in 2017. For a decade the ANC and its alliance has been eating itself through a cycle of factionalism, leadership contests and patronage, and only an extraordinary event could save the party and halt its extraordinary election losses. The conference would include civil society and see provinces send equal numbers of delegates. Over 100 ANC stalwarts later proposed a similar idea.

The ANC agreed to tack two days on to its policy conference in July to discuss the state of the organisation, but the idea was rejected by the stalwarts and, clearly, the SACP. On Thursday, in a rejection of the ANC leadership's abilities to turn the organisation around, the SACP announced it would hold a national imbizo from April 22 to 24 in Gauteng.

"Alliance partners, civil society organisations like the SACC [South African Council...

