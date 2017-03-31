30 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Return to His UK Doctors for Follow-Up Treatment - Presidency

Photo: The Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari has not changed his plan to return to his physicians in the United Kingdom for follow-up treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a text message he sent to our correspondent on Thursday.

He was reacting to an online publication that President Buhari had decided to bring his doctors to Nigeria rather than return to the UK.

The presidential spokesman described the report as false.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had returned from a 50-day medical vacation in London on March 10.

On his arrival at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja that time, Buhari had noted that though he felt "much better now. All I will need is to do further follow-ups within some weeks."

